GoIbibo Redesign Concept - iOS and Android

Since I'm planning on applying to be a part of the goIbibo team in 2016 as an Android developer/UX designer, I've started to put up a redesign of their current app with a uniform approach to both iOS and Android.
Here is a small preview of the new dashboard screen which greets the users once they open the app.
The full project is in the works and should be up by first week Jan.
Press L if you like what you see and are looking forward to the entire project.
P.S. I don't own the illustrations used in the design. Found them on Dribble and they deserve a mention for their awesome work.
Kudos guys! They aligned perfectly with the design I was going for.