Wilbur Agency

Happy Holidays from Team Wilbur

Wilbur Agency
Wilbur Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Happy Holidays from Team Wilbur flying aviation sleigh holidays christmas
Download color palette

Santa's coming to town, so we thought his sleigh deserved a brand & tech refresh!

Design & Animation props go to @Aaron Queener

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Wilbur Agency
Wilbur Agency
Hire Us

More by Wilbur Agency

View profile
    • Like