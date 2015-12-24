Matt Fletcher

Torn Eye - Day 09

Torn Eye - Day 09 black and white texture the weekend tear paper halftone 100 day project eye
Day 9 out of 100

Originally I wanted to do a collage of eyes on torn paper but then experimentation took over and I created this, kind of reminds me of the Weekends album cover.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
