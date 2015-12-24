Leitha

DailyUI #023 - Onboarding

For today's DailyUI, I'm doing onboarding for Beer Buddy, a beer app that gets smarter over time, offers you beers that suit your taste and allows you to hook up with your friends at great pubs and breweries.

"Clear Sans" for the text, "Sign Painter" for the display type. Icons are from a pack I bought.

