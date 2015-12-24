Lucas Berghoef

Daily Dose of Design: 008

Part 8 of my Daily Dose of Design 'Challenge', where I challenge myself to create at least one dribbble shot every day next to my ongoing projects. In this episode: An inspirational quote for the time of the year when all of us are buying more things we don't really need. Note: Being happy with what you have is not the same as settling with what you have.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
