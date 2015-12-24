Mohamed Chahin

Small City

Mohamed Chahin
Mohamed Chahin
Small City cars lowpoly colorful small city city model 3d 3d modeling blender isometric low poly
Work in progress for a college project i'm working on.

“For those who are lost, there will always be cities that feel
like home.”
― Simon Van Booy, Everything Beautiful Began After

