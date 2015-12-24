Billiter Studio

Main Strasse type design black letter
I've been developing a typeface inspired by past trip to Germany. This typeface features linear flourish details paired with simple geometric shapes.

This arrangement was created for an upcoming screen printed poster celebrating Covington, Kentucky's vibrant Main Strasse neighborhood and its rich German-American heritage.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
