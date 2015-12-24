Luke Dowding

Custom Christmas Card Design

Custom Christmas Card Design
Merry Christmas, I hope you all have a wonderful holiday and a happy new year!

This was the Christmas card I made last year for all my family, and I wanted to share it with you all.

If you want to view the design a bit bigger you can see it in full here: http://lukedowding.com/custom-christmas-card/

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
