Latest experiments with Octane, playing with translucence and sub surface scattering.
I've also started a trial account on Fabrik where I'm posting my daily sketches with some breakdown images.
This one can be found here:
http://dansolomon.onfabrik.com/portfolio/12/24/15-daily-doodle
It's been really easy to use and I'm definitely considering continuing it after the trial runs out, to replace my current (very outdated) portfolio.