12/24/15 Daily Doodle

voronoi geometric translucent 3dcoat 3d render octane abstract
Latest experiments with Octane, playing with translucence and sub surface scattering.
I've also started a trial account on Fabrik where I'm posting my daily sketches with some breakdown images.
http://dansolomon.onfabrik.com/portfolio/12/24/15-daily-doodle

It's been really easy to use and I'm definitely considering continuing it after the trial runs out, to replace my current (very outdated) portfolio.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
