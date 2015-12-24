Latest experiments with Octane, playing with translucence and sub surface scattering.

I've also started a trial account on Fabrik where I'm posting my daily sketches with some breakdown images.

This one can be found here:

http://dansolomon.onfabrik.com/portfolio/12/24/15-daily-doodle

It's been really easy to use and I'm definitely considering continuing it after the trial runs out, to replace my current (very outdated) portfolio.