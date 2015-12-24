Red Collar

Illustrations for Primebeef

Illustrations for Primebeef website illustration bbq rosemary corn
Vector illustrations for Russian Premium Meat Brand "Prime Beef". On Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/21584431/Prime-Beef. Website: primebeef.ru

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
