Carlos March

Smart Unlock

Carlos March
Carlos March
  • Save
Smart Unlock blank state menu wifi app material material design android
Download color palette

Product design for an android app. Blank state & menu. Wanted to stay focused & clean. Also wanted to guide the user when starting to use the app.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Carlos March
Carlos March

More by Carlos March

View profile
    • Like