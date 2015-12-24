Anthony Casey

Mersey sights

Mersey sights vector lines cathedral buildings liver liverpool
Don't dibbble much these days, but I've been working on these the past few days. One of those Christmas period things that probably won't see the light of day ... but I've enjoyed doing it.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
