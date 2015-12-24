timo wagner

#005 DailyUI / App icon

#005 DailyUI / App icon stormtrooper starwars icon app dailyui
#005
Fifth day at my #dailyui challenge. challenge for today: App icon. inspired by 'The force awakens'.

See the full story at:
http://100uidesignsin100days.tumblr.com

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
