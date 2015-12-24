Alexander Litvinenko

Hello Dribbble

Alexander Litvinenko
Alexander Litvinenko
  • Save
Hello Dribbble designer man invite firstshot alexandrolitus lituspro litvinenko alexander
Download color palette

Hello to everyone, here it is – my first shot.

Thanks for the invite Acid Button!
https://dribbble.com/AcidButton

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Alexander Litvinenko
Alexander Litvinenko

More by Alexander Litvinenko

View profile
    • Like