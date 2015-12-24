RD UX/UI
3rd Week (Thursday) - Tour for App

Hi, There

Continuing 12 Weeks Marathon (including weekends) to improve my sketch mobile skills.

--------------

You can read about "how it was" on Medium. Also you can see top shots on Behance

We're available for new projects - ron.e@rondesignlab.com

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
