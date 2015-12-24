Cadabra Studio

LegoHouse

Cadabra Studio
Cadabra Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
LegoHouse cadabra ukraine flat gif smart house animation ux ui design building ios web
Download color palette

Either you are an estate agent or a chairman, this app is made to make your business bright and smooth. Real Estate management now is fun because house built in a seconds is not a fantasy anymore. Even a child can handle it. All you need is to fill in the fields with the data needed and system will create a house that you can manage in fast and easy way.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Cadabra Studio
Cadabra Studio
Developing top-rated software products
Hire Us

More by Cadabra Studio

View profile
    • Like