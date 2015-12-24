Personal Logo

Nik Pletikos

Finally got some time to finalize my logo.

Amazing base was drawn by Tadas (@Forsuregraphic). I highly recommend this him for any lettering work.

Tweaked and vectorized by me with a Bezier curves technique (yeah, I gave it a shot). :)

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
