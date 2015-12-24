Vlad Karpov

Holiday Lights Photoshop Action

Vlad Karpov
Vlad Karpov
  • Save
Holiday Lights Photoshop Action lamp garland christmas lights
Download color palette

Holiday Lights Action - a set of PS actions that will help you to make cool effect of holiday lights. For more information go here:
http://graphicriver.net/item/holiday-lights-action/14174474
Demo video: Watch Video

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Vlad Karpov
Vlad Karpov

More by Vlad Karpov

View profile
    • Like