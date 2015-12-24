Clear

Jersey Design

jeresy logo branding clothing skull animal
First time making a Full jersey design nad this is what i come up with.

Logo for sale, so are the jersey.
The logo is rebounded

Rebound of
Animal Skull Mascot
By Clear
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
