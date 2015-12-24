Anton Shineft

Happy santa

Anton Shineft
Anton Shineft
Hire Me
  • Save
Happy santa flat animated vector room food table newyear ny illustration
Download color palette

Part of OneTwoTrip 2016 New Year campaign

Check full project here ———>
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32220589/OTT-NY-Promo

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Anton Shineft
Anton Shineft
UI, web, apps, ǝsuǝs uoɯɯoɔ
Hire Me

More by Anton Shineft

View profile
    • Like