Niclas Ernst

Niclas Ernst
Niclas Ernst
Job Listing
Day 050 / 100 "Job Listing"

So, I missed out on about 25 days. So what. Sorry folks, I had a couple exams to pass and now I'm on holiday. I might be able to release more stuff, but I doubt I will consistently do the DailyUI.

If you want to see amazing shots every day, go check out @Ryan Duffy who works with me at @Lghtsbr - he's very consistent with these dailies.

I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and I hope you enjoy this small GIF.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Niclas Ernst
Niclas Ernst
I design software that just works.
