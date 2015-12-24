Day 050 / 100 "Job Listing"

So, I missed out on about 25 days. So what. Sorry folks, I had a couple exams to pass and now I'm on holiday. I might be able to release more stuff, but I doubt I will consistently do the DailyUI.

If you want to see amazing shots every day, go check out @Ryan Duffy who works with me at @Lghtsbr - he's very consistent with these dailies.

I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and I hope you enjoy this small GIF.