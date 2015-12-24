Maksim Shavkutenko

ASIT

Maksim Shavkutenko
Maksim Shavkutenko
Hire Me
  • Save
ASIT minimalizm web site it company ux ui web
Download color palette

ASIT - an association of leading companies in the field of information technology (IT), which together took the initiative for the systemic changes in the business - environment of the city.

You can view all page on the link below,hope you like it.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32346955/ASIT-web-site?

Follow us on Behance —
https://www.behance.net/shaman86

B0738ccb29e95107dfb491e778f58b4d
Rebound of
IT Association
By Maksim Shavkutenko
View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Maksim Shavkutenko
Maksim Shavkutenko
UX/UI designer. Available for new projects
Hire Me

More by Maksim Shavkutenko

View profile
    • Like