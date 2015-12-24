Breno Bitencourt

Lovely hug with heart

Lovely hug with heart negative space xmass christmass red smile heart love lovely hug
I've made this symbol for fun yesterday and wanna share with you guys since it's an auspicious day to give you all a hug with all my heart :)

I hope you like it and merry christmass <3

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
