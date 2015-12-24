Swifticons 1.4 Update

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Merry Christmas Guys!
Use CHRIST50 a 50% OFF coupon to get the new Swifticons 1.4 just released which comes with:
-A new entire category: Characters - 104x3 icons was added
-Website total redesign
-A new version of freebie released: Swifticons_freebie v2
-General minor graphic fixes for ≈50 icons.