Darius Dan

Swifticons 1.4 Update

Darius Dan
Darius Dan
Hire Me
  • Save
Swifticons 1.4 Update smile faces characters christmas swifticons premium illustrations icons
Download color palette

Merry Christmas Guys!

Use CHRIST50 a 50% OFF coupon to get the new Swifticons 1.4 just released which comes with:

-A new entire category: Characters - 104x3 icons was added
-Website total redesign
-A new version of freebie released: Swifticons_freebie v2
-General minor graphic fixes for ≈50 icons.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Darius Dan
Darius Dan
Designer of 40k+ icons
Hire Me

More by Darius Dan

View profile
    • Like