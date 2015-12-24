Kate Ignatenko

Inflatable Strawberry

The quick project to try out GoZ plugin I`ve installed. I simply love how it transfer tools and subtools between ZBrush and Cinema4D. It`s sure makes modeling and sculpting process faster. Details on my blog: http://kateignatenko.com/blog/inflatable-strawberry/

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
