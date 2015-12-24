Milka

Florist

Milka
Milka
  • Save
Florist illustration watercolor flower
Download color palette

I’m so very happy to introduce you the Florist, a high-quality set of various watercolor flowers. Each and every element was cut out with expertise and huge attention to the details. Just check out the imitation of the watercolor on the edges, his quality allows all flowers look amazing in your design projects with any texture or color as a background. No limitations, the Florist would be a great fit for any kind of print or web products.

Creative Market

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Milka
Milka

More by Milka

View profile
    • Like