Kate Ignatenko

Honey Flower

Kate Ignatenko
Kate Ignatenko
  • Save
Honey Flower render modelling sculpting photoshop retouch cgi 3d
Download color palette

Close-ups and details by the link: http://kateignatenko.com/blog/honey-flower/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Kate Ignatenko
Kate Ignatenko

More by Kate Ignatenko

View profile
    • Like