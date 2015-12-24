Alto Vision

AppsBunch Logo

Alto Vision
Alto Vision
  • Save
AppsBunch Logo raccoon typography logotype lettering identity branding logo
Download color palette

A character for Appsbunch, a service that collects content from groups in social networks just like a raccoon collects edible stuff from bunches of trash.
We’ve made 35 attitudes of this guy for Appsbunch promo website and the newsletter

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Alto Vision
Alto Vision

More by Alto Vision

View profile
    • Like