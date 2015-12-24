Kate Ignatenko

Chocolate Whisk

Chocolate Whisk render sculpting whisk ad fruits illustration splash chocolate photoshop retouch cgi 3d
In this project, I combined CGI and photography. Whisk was modeled in Cinema 4D and chocolate was sculpted in ZBrush. Fruits were added in postproduction. You can find details of this project and creation process here: http://kateignatenko.com/portfolio/chocolate-swirl/

