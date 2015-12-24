Cvijovic Zarko

04 Iconic Buildings of Belgrade, Genex

Cvijovic Zarko
Cvijovic Zarko
  • Save
04 Iconic Buildings of Belgrade, Genex downotown tower city clouds skyscraper serbia beograd belgrade icon line building
Download color palette

Genex Tower, or Western City Gate, is a 35-storey skyscraper in Belgrade, Serbia, which was designed in 1977 by Mihajlo Mitrović (fr) in the brutalist style.

More...
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32412417/Iconic-Buildings-of-Belgrade

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Cvijovic Zarko
Cvijovic Zarko

More by Cvijovic Zarko

View profile
    • Like