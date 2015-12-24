DocSearch by Algolia

Hi there,

As the year winds down, the team at Algolia would like to help you celebrate with our 2015 holiday gift:

https://community.algolia.com/docsearch/

With DocSearch, we’re making it easier to search within your documentation, and we’re doing it for free. As in, you just fill out the form here, and we send you the code to implement DocSearch within your documentation. You don’t need to create an account or send us any money!

Check out some existing implementations with Laravel and ESLint and let us know if you’d like DocSearch for your documentation.

Happy Holidays,

Team Algolia

PS: we've posted it on ProductHunt: https://www.producthunt.com/tech