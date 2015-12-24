Pleurat Bytyqi

Planstr

Pleurat Bytyqi
Pleurat Bytyqi
  • Save
Planstr userinterface ui design ios app
Download color palette

Planstr its an app that is used for event planning with your friends.

stay tuned. http://www.planstr.com/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Pleurat Bytyqi
Pleurat Bytyqi

More by Pleurat Bytyqi

View profile
    • Like