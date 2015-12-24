Eight Black Dots

Merry Christmas Everyone!

Christmas wallpaper - from Eight Black Dots with love!
This time we introduce an exceptional wallpaper - for your laptop, mobile or any other device. Just download our set and please your eyes with our one of a kind Christmas mandala!

https://eightblackdots.com/freebies#christmas2015wallpapers

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
