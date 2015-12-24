kuldeep singh

Camera Icon Design Process

Camera Icon Design Process
Camera app icon design process. Starts with normal sketch then a 3D model in 3ds Max software.. includes wireframe & texture less model. Because of 3D it gives a feeling of skeuomorphic design.

Camera App Icon
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
