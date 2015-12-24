Pixelbuddha

Carosello Free Font

Pixelbuddha
Pixelbuddha
  • Save
Carosello Free Font typeface font free pixelbuddha freebie
Download color palette

Our biggest holiday wish is to make our freebies as big and useful as possible. We're happy to give you the Carosello, a beautiful font created to give a genuine hand-written impression to your work.

Download Page

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Pixelbuddha
Pixelbuddha
☞ We Bring Free Design Goods and Premium Products

More by Pixelbuddha

View profile
    • Like