sherryyu

uniqlo christmas change process

sherryyu
sherryyu
  • Save
uniqlo christmas change process uniqlo holiday animation gif christmas
Download color palette

Design for uniqlo Christmas campaign

Christmas is not a holiday In china. But everyone hopes it is. So we change the Date color to RED^_^

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
sherryyu
sherryyu

More by sherryyu

View profile
    • Like