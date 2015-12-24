re4mat

USS Mercury bridge (WIP)

wip star-trek pixel-art
First glimpse at a Star Trek pixel art project I've been working on in Pixen. This is the command pit on the bridge of a TOS-era ship, the USS Mercury, done in a cabinet projection with a little bit of forced perspective.

I've decided, however, to ditch the cabinet projection in favour of a pure cutaway side view, so this particular piece will not be finished.

Made in Pixen on Mac OS X.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
