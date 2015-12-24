Daria
Yalantis

Neon Christmas Card

Daria
Yalantis
Daria for Yalantis
Hire Us
  • Save
Neon Christmas Card ux ui present deer holidays year new christmas light line logo neon
Download color palette

Hi dribbblers! It was such an interesting year. There were many cool shots.
Yalantis team wish you many exciting projects and inspiration! Have good holidays :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Yalantis
Yalantis
Hire Us

More by Yalantis

View profile
    • Like