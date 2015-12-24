Ben Bely

Wine

Ben Bely
Ben Bely
  • Save
Wine baroudeur bar app night mobile icon outline wine red glass
Download color palette

Baroudeur icons serie.
An app to find local events close to you when you go out in town.
We're developping the v2 and refreshing UI and branding.

58ea5f171e24e176d0575b9a311332d2
Rebound of
Cocktail
By Ben Bely
View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Ben Bely
Ben Bely
Illustrator Visual designer

More by Ben Bely

View profile
    • Like