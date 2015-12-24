🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Wanted to change my profile picture on the Mawlid un Nabi (Birthday of the Prophet). Didn't find anything I liked, so I made something. It's the Prophet's name (Muhammad) in traditional Kufic script with "Peace be upon him" written beneath it using an Arabic ligature. Space background because it's said that on the day he was born, everything in the universe rejoiced.