Alexey Samsonov

Coca-Cola

Alexey Samsonov
Alexey Samsonov
  • Save
Coca-Cola bottle retouching coca-cola
Download color palette

Coca-Cola Retouching bottle

Creation and manipulation of digital images, blending of photo compositing

www.somistar.ru
https://www.behance.net/somistar

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Alexey Samsonov
Alexey Samsonov

More by Alexey Samsonov

View profile
    • Like