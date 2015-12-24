Steven Wakabayashi

Day 002 - Product Card

Day 002 - Product Card
Day 002 of 100 Days UI Challenge!

Designing a product card today!

Shoes are from ETQ Amsterdam.

By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
