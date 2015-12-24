PMS Color Submission - GIF

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is just a small project for testing purposes. I used pixate for the prototype and was very happy with the way functionality of the app. Getting it rendered out in GIF format without a ton of quality loss is another story. How are other Dribbble users putting out such incredibly clean GIFS? What's the secret?