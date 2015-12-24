Austin Remer

Pokemon Blue!

Pokemon Blue! toys game boy pokemon
I received this bad boy for Christmas in '96. My brother received the red version, and we battled. I spent too many days of my childhood trying to "Catch Em All". That game was dangerously addicting.

Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Digital Doodler

