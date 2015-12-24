Christopher Murphy

CM Portfolio Redesign Variant

Simplifying the content and layout of the CM portfolio site. Experimenting with flat color variants.

Thoughts? Feedback is always appreciated! Thanks!

Rebound of
CM Portfolio Redesign
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
