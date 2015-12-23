Boxy / Icon

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
With the introduction of "Inbox by Google" there inevitably came demand for a native Mac client to compliment the iOS app. Google may not have intended to ever make this a reality but two talented guys by the names Francesco Di Lorenzo & Fabrizio Rinaldi did just that with Boxy. Inbox by Gmail, finally on your Mac.
However I did not fancy the apps default icon, so I decided to create this replacement icon.
Grab it here.
