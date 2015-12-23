UFC GYM: Website Landing page

Stoked to launch the new website for UFC Gyms today. Its been a long hard 6+ weeks to get to this point but worth the result. We redesigned and built this from the ground up to accommodate over 120 franchises and UFC Gyms corporate levels. The site is fully responsive and really presents well on a mobile phone without sacrificing any content or functionality.

Big props to my team at HYFN for pulling this off. Lots more to come on this project over the next year.

Check it out at here:

www.ufcgym.com