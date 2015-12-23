Catherine Wang

Day007 Setting

Day007 Setting contrast toggle switch dropdown type in desktop mobile setting
Simple and clean design for alarm setting. Can be easily operated on desktop and mobile devices. Including type in, dropdown, and toggle switches for different items. Images and text combined to be more readable. High contract button design, as well as distinguished delete option.

Posted on Dec 23, 2015
creates delightful visual designs.

