051 Shot Statistic

My 051 of Paul Flavius Nechita's dailyui 100 day challenge, is the Shot Stats. I'd thought I'd include the average shots as well to compare, some healthy competition doesn't hurt.

Rebound of
Day 051 - Shots Statistic
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Dec 23, 2015
