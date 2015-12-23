Ghulam Rusli

Poster for Graphic Club

Poster for Graphic Club usm malaysian blue tech laptop vector illustration graphic
Poster that i done a while back ago for Graphic Communication Design Club (GCDC). It's about poster-making competition.

Posted on Dec 23, 2015
